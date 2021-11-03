TikToker says fiancé burned down her house after she told him she was tired of being ‘mentally and emotionally abused’

In a heartbreaking viral video, TikToker alleged her fiancé burned her house down after she told him she was tired of being “mentally and emotionally abused.”

User @_queen_e88’s TikTok, which gained over 2.7 million views and 718,800 likes since being posted a week ago, shows the remains of her allegedly burnt-down house. The text overlay and automated voice say, “I told my fiancé I was tired. Tired of being mentally and emotionally abused. And he burned MY house down. Where HIS daughter sleeps.”

In the video, a smoke alarm is going off, and the creator is crying in the background as the camera pans through the charred remains of her residence and belongings.

“All my kid’s stuff, man. Come on,” she sobs. “You’re not fucking human. You are not human if you do shit like this.”

“SHARE SHARE SHARE,” she captioned the clip along with domestic violence-related hashtags. The creator wrote in the comments section that “we are SAFE.”

In a follow-up video posted the next day, the TikToker posted screenshots of alleged court and arrest documents that state a person was charged with “domestic violence battery touch or strike” and arson in the first degree. According to one of the documents, the arresting agency is the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The TikToker also included photos of a man.

“CAPTURED!!!!!” text overlay on the video reads.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office inmate profile matches @_queen_e_88’s alleged fiancé’s photo. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with the Daily Dot that the man was charged with domestic violence, domestic battery, and first-degree arson.

According to the arrest affidavit of the officer who was dispatched to one incident, provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, “The reportee/victim stated the suspect, Kayin Trowel, actually and intentionally touched/struck her against her will by grabbing her by both arms, lifted her off the ground, and slammed her against the wall. The victim stated Trowel actually and intentionally touched/struck her against her will by violently grabbing her arm and forcefully pushed her against the wall.”

The dispatched officer reported that Trowel was arrested after his car was identified and “a check through the Sheriff’s Office Crime Information Center revealed an active complaint affidavit for Trowel for one count of battery and one count of battery domestic violence.” The affidavit states that the 38-year-old was arrested and charged with domestic violence and domestic battery on Oct. 27.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is overseeing the first-degree arson charge, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told the Daily Dot. According to the Florida State Fire Marshal’s arrest affidavit, sent to the Daily Dot by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Trowel was charged with arson in the first degree. It is unclear when he was charged with arson. The Daily Dot has reached out to the Florida State Fire Marshal.

@_queen_e_88 is a popular TikTok content creator who has over 42,400 followers and lives in Florida. There have been no further updates about the alleged incident on her account since the follow-up, which has been viewed over 340,000 times.

Many of the 22,302 comments on the initial video express sympathy for victims of domestic abuse.

“‘Why don’t you just leave’ this is why,” @discolemonade90 said.

“Y’all she’s not crying about the stuff. She’s crying over the lost time, effort, love, and TRAUMA. Imagine telling your kids daddy burnt their house,” @makenseycarey said.

“Y’all will never know what it is like to be abused and stuck. Most people die during the leaving, it isn’t as easy as just going,” @porcostaintedbich commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @queen_e_88 for comment.

Today’s Top Stories