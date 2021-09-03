TikToker films now-ex-boyfriend ‘hardcore checking out’ another girl right in front of her

A woman’s video of her former significant other staring at another girl has gained 356,000 views and 34,000 likes on TikTok, with people rallying in support of the poster in the video’s comments section.

Featured Video Hide

Posted by @Jazzybetch, the video shows her sitting with a man. She notes they were on their “breakup date” at the time.

Advertisement Hide

“Hardcore checking out another girl right in front of me… no shame,” she wrote. “On our breakup date… This is what happens when you have too much chill ladies.”

In the comments section of the viral clip, @Jazzybetch notes they dated for five years.

Other women shared their support for @Jazzybetch, and some even shared stories of dating men who did similar things.

Advertisement Hide

“You literally have Blake Lively vibes,” one commenter wrote. “You will do better.”

“I had that too girl, so I broke up with him. Today he looks, tomorrow he acts,” another said.

One woman even said she divorced her husband “because of this behavior.”

Advertisement Hide

Advertisement Hide

Advertisement Hide

In response to a critic claiming that her ex can do whatever since he was basically single at the time, @Jazzybetch said, “Still gotta have some respect, y’a know?”

Advertisement Hide

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Jazzybetch about her video.