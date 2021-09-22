‘Remember when people got upset that I put 3 scrambled eggs instead of 2 into my breakfast?’: TikToker calls out double standard with ‘What I Eat in a Day’ videos

A Sept. 11 video pointing out the double standard in reactions to “What I Eat in a Day” videos on TikTok has gained over 18,000 views, with mixed reactions from commenters.

“Y’all remember when people got upset that I put three scrambled eggs instead of two into my breakfast hash that I ate, and people went wild about it?” poster @sheismarissamatthews, whose name appears to be Marissa, says in the viral video. “Thin privilege, fatphobia, you’re welcome.”

Marissa is duetting another creator, whose “What I Eat in a Day” video consisted exclusively of McDonald’s burgers and chicken sandwiches.

One commenter saw the premise of “What I Eat in a Day” videos shocking, saying, “What shocks me is why people are obsessed with what other people eat.”

Others also found the double standard that Marissa, a plus-sized influencer with over 25,000 followers, called out problematic.

“A thin person could be literally rotting from the inside from drug use and eating fast food daily but you eat 3 eggs and people be like ‘but your health,'” one commenter wrote.

One commenter noted that weight isn’t an indicator of health—which a 2008 study found to be true.

“It’s almost as if weight isn’t an indicator of health and these people don’t really care about yours,” one commenter wrote. “For real though, put as many eggs as you want in.”

Marissa replied to this comment, saying that people are “brainwashed” by diet culture.

Another commenter wrote that they have never been told that they are unhealthy because “I ‘don’t look it.'” “I eat like shit and I’m 120 lbs.,” they wrote. “No one has ever told me that I’m ‘unhealthy’ because I ‘don’t look it.’ There’s no one way to look healthy!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marissa on TikTok about the video.

