An influencer made videos about another TikToker's behavior toward her son in videos.

@noahglenncarter/TikTok

‘Can we normalize parents loving their kids’: TikToker’s commentary on mother and son’s videos sparks debate

Most viewers think it's just motherly love.

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Internet Culture

Published Nov 17, 2021

“TikTok is cancelling this mom for being ‘creepy with her son,'” TikTok commentator Noah Carter said in a video he posted on Nov. 16. “People think that the way she acts around her son is extremely inappropriate.”

He proceeded to analyze videos from @ashley_lillian91 that have since been deleted. Carter said many TikTok users believed “her relationship to her son just feels off.” He asked his followers to weigh in as well.

@noahglenncarter

What do y’all think #foryou #enchanted #tiktoker

♬ Enchanted Taylor Swift – Kaylen

In another TikTok about @ashley_lillian91, Carter analyzed a video that shows the mother dancing in front of her son when he’s in the hospital.

Many in the comments sections of both videos disagreed with Carter’s analysis.

“Can we normalize parents loving their kids,” wrote @delkarmen.

“She’s a young mother. She’s a child herself,” commented @vanessaarmando0. “Don’t do that to her.”

“Does nobody have a mother who loves them,” said @isthxt.ivan.

Others hypothesized that parental love might be “alien” to the mother’s critics.

“[A lot] of people didn’t have that parental love. It gives them the creeps because it’s so alien to them,” commented @simonsaysboom. “Hug your kids.”

Some people sided with Carter, though.

“There’s a point where kids aren’t [babies] anymore,” wrote @alondrae0108. “There’s boundaries parents need to have and adjust the way they show love.”

“There’s a difference between loving your child and treating them like a partner,” commented @nilalticit. “And there’s boundaries.”

In an email, Carter told the Daily Dot that he makes commentary on TikTok “news and things that everyone talks about in the community.”

“Her video caused a lot of people on the app to make reactions and duets so I figured it would make a good video,” he told the Daily Dot.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ashley_lillian91.

Today’s Top Stories

‘If I saw this at a local Subway, I would not be bothered’: Subway worker makes sandwiches with baby strapped to chest in viral TikTok
Viral TikTok of flyers left in apartment doors sparks theories
Female soldier calls out military’s double standards for weight, sparking debate in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 17, 2021, 5:23 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Tricia Crimmins