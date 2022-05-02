‘Is this legit?’: TikToker says he was pulled over and issued a citation for driving at a ‘safe speed’

A TikToker says he was pulled over by a Pennsylvania state trooper and given a citation for driving his car at a “safe speed” in February.

Taysir Abuhamdeh (@bastardputo) posted the TikTok on April 28 with the caption, “For real though is this legit? I’m confused af man. What do I do.”

“Fuck is going on in Pennsylvania, bro?” he says in the clip. “I get pulled over by the state trooper right…He gives me a citation not in my hand, just tells me look it up in 10 days.”

When he does, he sees the citation is for “driving on roadways laned for traffic.” It’s dated for Feb. 22 and the fine is $25 with a fee of $87.53 for a total due of $112.53. Abuhamdeh says that’s not the only incident in the clip.

On Feb. 25, he was pulled over again and “the guy tells me, ‘You got a citation, you have to pay.'”

When the TikToker asks what the citation is for, the trooper says it’s for “driving the vehicle at a safe speed.” “I laughed,” the creator said. “I thought he was joking.”

Abuhamdeh pans the camera over the citation, marked T9499412-6, where it does state it’s for “driving vehicle at safe speed.” The payment due is $154.50.

“What the fuck is this? I’ve got to pay $150 for driving a vehicle at a safe speed?” he questions.

According to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, being cited for “driving on roadways laned for traffic” is a legitimate citation and can be issued when someone changes lanes in a way that’s considered unsafe by the law.

There is also a law that someone can be issued a ticket for driving too fast that it’s considered dangerous even if it is technically under the speed limit. “No person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing, nor at a speed greater than will permit the driver to bring his vehicle to a stop within the assured clear distance ahead,” the law reads.

As of publishing, the TikTok has over 370,000 views. In the comments, other users were quick to clear up the citations to him. “PA lists the laws you were violating as the citations. Meaning you were speeding and either swerving or driving in the meridian lmao,” one user said.

Others found the citations amusing, too: “Welcome to PA when we don’t even understand the driving rules.”

“The funniest part is cops rlly do be speeding out here lmao,” commented another TikToker.

In a TikTok uploaded April 30, Abuhamdeh records another incident where an officer pulled him over for “going 75 in a 70….With traffic.”

“Bro what is it with PA these days. I have never in my life gotten pulled over as much as I did in the last month. Never got a speeding ticket. Never arrested. Not even a parking ticket dude,” he wrote in the caption.

In the clip, it seems like the TikToker didn’t speak or get out of the car when pulled over. “I want to let you understand [in] PA…you have to get out of the car,” the officer is heard saying in the clip. “Just so you know, I just want to educate you there. Give me a minute and I’ll get you on your way.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Abuhamdeh via TikTok comment and the Pennsylvania State Troopers via email.

