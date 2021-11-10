‘Play this on TV at Thanksgiving’: TikToker catches stepmom on video messing with her bed

People are urging a young TikToker to speak up after she apparently secretly filmed her stepmother entering her room without permission and messing with her bed.

The video was shared to user @t.ariesmoon’s account. The young creator, who goes by Kaya on the platform, uploaded the three-minute video with very little context, simply noting that the clip was reuploaded after being taken down by TikTok. She also promised an update soon and added a text overlay to the video noting that “this is the type of crazy stuff my dad’s wife does to me and I’m done being silent about it.”

The video is filmed from Kaya’s desk, where she set her computer up to record the space while she was away at work. It shows a simple, mildly cluttered room, which is mostly taken up by a bed. A few items of clothing, or perhaps blankets, lay tossed across the made bed. As the clip begins, a small woman with short dark hair enters through the door.

After looking around for a moment, the women swoops down to scoop up a pair of bright yellow Crocs, which she immediately begins rubbing on the bed. After a moment of this treatment, she flips the Crocs around and spits on the sole of each shoe before wiping them along the bed yet again.

Once she finishes wiping the shoes all over Kaya’s bed, her stepmother peruses the room to see if there’s anything else she can mess with. Finding nothing suitable, she leaves, only to return a few moments later. This time she enters with a white cloth in hand, which she promptly rubs over the bottom of the yellow Crocs. She then resumes rubbing the shoes on the bed. She even shifts the covers to ensure that she gets the sheets underneath and appears to rub the shoes along the wall near Kaya’s bed.

After more than a minute of rubbing the shoes on everything she can find near Kaya’s bed, the woman returns the shoes to their position on the floor. She spends most of the video’s last moments mostly obscured by the bed, but the faint sound of rubbing can still be heard. In the video’s final moments, she turns to the room’s only window and wipes along its sill with the white cloth.

Commenters were horrified to witness the woman’s actions in the video, and filled the comment section with suggestions and warnings for Kaya. People warned her to keep an eye on things outside of her room as well, including the things that she eats and drinks, along with her toothbrush and hairbrush. Numerous people also claimed that the ritualistic vibes of the video appear to be some kind of “voodoo,” or “spell,” and warned Kaya to stay far away from anything her stepmother touched.

Others urged Kaya to sit both her father and stepmom down and show them the video in unison. This isn’t precisely the route she chose, according to a follow-up video, but she did assure viewers that the issue is being “dealt with.” She showed the video to her dad, according to Kaya, and he is helping her to deal with the situation.

Kaya assured viewers that she is “safe” and working on a solution to her contentious living situation. Commenters applauded her cleverness in recording the video, and flooded the comment section with well wishes and praise.

