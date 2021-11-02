‘I just wanted lunch’: TikToker says Applebee’s cleaning spray landed her in the hospital

A TikToker is expressing her frustration with Applebee’s after she says the cleaning solution used at one of the restaurant chain’s locations triggered allergies that landed her in the intensive care unit.

Sarah (@i_swear_i_can_explain) has been posting videos from the hospital following a double date at one of the franchise locations. Dressed in a hospital gown and hooked up to machines, she claimed that one of the workers was spraying down a table nearby and wound up spraying her, as well.

She said she informed the manager that something in the spray triggered an allergic reaction but was told that she was “fine.”

Sarah then reported “having hives, throwing up, coughing, almost passing out,” before going to her car to grab her EpiPen as she was going into anaphylactic shock.

She said she left the meal partway through and got to the hospital safely — but not before the waitress brought them their bill.

Applebee’s has been tagged repeatedly in the comments section of Sarah’s videos as viewers try to help her get an explanation for what happened.

“Allergies or not they shouldn’t be spraying it down with anyone in that close of a proximity,” wrote @_bwitchez_.

“As an ex server, we’re told to NOT spray anything when there’s patrons around you,” @a.k.a.taylor shared.

Several suggested that Sarah sue over the incident: “Easy open-shut case where you’ll be compensated for your hospital bills, any missed time from work, and pain and suffering,” one viewer said.

Sarah wrote in the comments that she is looking into retaining a lawyer and pursuing potential damages.

“I just wanted lunch not to spend Halloween in the ER & ICU,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sarah via TikTok comment and Applebee’s via email.

