A TikToker says that when she gave birth to her first child, a nurse took the baby away momentarily and brought back a baby that was not her child.

On Feb. 18, Ashley Taylor (@ash_r_tay) shared a Snapchat video on TikTok of a nurse wheeling in a baby and then exiting the room. Taylor captioned the video, “That one time in the hospital when they brought me the wrong baby.” The video has been viewed almost 4 million times.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ash_r_tay/video/7066246695646055727?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id7016721189293147654

While there are many outlandish stories about nurses switching babies, Taylor said that she understood that it was an honest mistake by the nurse shown in the video.

In the comments section of the video, Taylor said that the “nurse was very sweet about the mixup, it was an accident.”

“I understand how things can get,” she wrote. “Nobody’s perfect I was just worried about my baby.” She also commented saying that she didn’t realize that she could refuse that nurses take her baby from her.

Commenters on the video shared their experiences giving birth in hospitals.

“My husband’s entire job is to stay with baby the entire time no matter what,” user @acs_7640 commented. “This is a huge fear of mine.”

“This happened to me and they argued with me & it was a different race of baby,” @marcifarcy wrote.

“At my hospital they had little ankle trackers on the babies you can’t cut off without an alarm and I had a matching one with the same number,” @caitlinxsamsoe shared.

Others used Taylor’s experience as a cautionary tale.

“[Our] babies stay in the room with us at all times,” user @tiffanymusselman6 wrote.

“If you’re scared something might happen to the wristbands [used by nurses to identify babies]: bring nail polish and color one of babies toes,” @annim91 commented.

“If Tik tok taught me one thing… my baby is NEVER leaving my sight. All tests can be done in front of me and my husband,” @kayla.and.lincoln commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: