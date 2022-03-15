‘Over a drink ?!? Wow. Girl that was a blessing in disguise’: Walmart worker accused of stealing drinks gets fired in viral TikTok

A former Walmart employee says that she was fired after she was falsely accused of stealing beverages and snacks from the store where she worked. She denies the accusations in a series of viral TikToks.

In a TikTok posted on March 14, @dbespazzing shows a conversation she had with a superior about an alleged stolen drink. The supervisor tells her the process that he uses to verify whether or not employees paid for merchandise and says that he gives them “the benefit of the doubt.”

@dbespazzing asks if he’d like to see her receipts for what she’s purchased from Walmart, and the supervisor says no because there wasn’t a transaction for the stolen item in Walmart’s system.

“You not understanding ’cause you sayin, you trying to say I stole some stuff and I’m sitting here telling you I can pull it up on my phone,” @dbespazzing says. “And you don’t wanna see that. So you don’t wanna hear what I have to say, and you said we came in this room to figure out what’s goin’ on.”

The TikToker posted multiple follow-up videos of her conversation with the supervisor. In one, she tells him she has “every receipt for every drink [she’s] ever purchased.” She also mentions that she did steal from Walmart once before, but that it was a “mistake” and that she has never stolen from the store again—which she elaborates on in another video.

@dbespazzing’s three TikToks showing her conversation with her supervisor went viral: The first received over 350,000 views, and the second and third got 25,000 and almost 23,000 views, respectively.

The supervisor then fires the TikToker, and she exits the room.

“This bullshit ass job,” @dbespazzing says in the TikTok. “Then y’all wanna act like that shit normal and interrogate me.”

In another video, the TikToker shows a pile of receipts. In one clip, she goes over individual charges made from her credit card to Walmart. She also says that after losing her job, she was offered her “job back” and “a transfer to a different store.”

Commenters were torn about @dbespazzing’s innocence in the sitaution.

“Sue them for emotional stress, lost income, & defamation of character,” user @jameshiiaa commented. “Gone head & get paid.”

“You should file charges with [the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission],” @royalleah_ commented. “You were wrongfully fired.”

“Over a drink ?!? Wow. Girl that was a blessing in disguise,” another user commented.

“You stole girl. You live and you learn. Move on to the next,” @ariesfiresign87 commented. “Luckily you didn’t get arrested.”

“YK exactly why the comments sayin what they sayin,” @solis_ wrote, in reference to the comments accusing @dbespazzing of stealing. “God forbid a black girl is right over a white man in a power of position.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @dbespazzing via TikTok comment and Walmart via email.

