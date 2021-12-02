‘F*ck you, Walmart’: TikToker accuses store of lying about meat expiration date

A viral TikToker is claiming that Walmart lied about the expiration dates on a package of ground meat he found in a store cooler.

The TikToker, user @lackofdak or Dakotah, posted footage of the alleged incident on the social media platform. His video received nearly 550,000 views and more than 1,300 comments by Wednesday.

“Walmart be on some hoe shit,” Dakotah said in his video.

He showed the package of ground meat as well as a sticker with the expiration date of Dec. 4, 2021, that he appeared to have peeled off the package. Underneath that sticker, there was another sticker with the expiration date of Nov. 26, 2021.

The meat appeared to be a brown color rather than the other red meat packages on the shelf, prompting the TikToker to say “fuck you, Walmart.”

Viewers had divided opinions on whether his account was true or even worrisome. Several viewers pointed out that the meat’s coloring shouldn’t be a concern.

“The color isn’t a concern. They put coloring in it,” one viewer commented. “But the date is very scary.”

Another viewer wrote, “Meat is brown they add red dye to it to make it more appealing to consumers.”

Others claimed the alleged error was thanks to an employee and not a systemic issue with Walmart products.

“It’s a lazy employee not Walmart itself,” one user said.

But others disagreed: “Walmart why does this keep happening.”

Some TikTok users claimed that user @lackofdak was trying to pull one over on viewers for TikTok clout, saying the second sticker was clearly labeled for another product.

“Tag is from something else it even says 19 oz and the hamburger is 36 oz pack. Nice try,” one viewer wrote.

But in response, user @lackofdak uploaded another TikTok with footage of him physically peeling a sticker from a different package of meat to again reveal another sticker with an older expiration date.

Neither Walmart nor user @lackofdak responded to the Daily Dot’s requests for comment.

