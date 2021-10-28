‘When you just aren’t good at stealing’: Viral TikTok shows would-be thief failing to fit stolen TV into car

Not everyone is cut out to be a thief, and a man in Connecticut learned that the hard way after failing miserably at his alleged attempt to steal from BJ’s Wholesale Club.

A short TikTok video captioned “When you just aren’t good at stealing” captured the moment where the plan fell apart.

The would-be thief had already managed to wheel a 55-inch Sony Bravia TV into the parking lot and was in the process of trying desperately to shove it into the backseat of his car. For whatever reason, it wouldn’t fit.

He eventually gives up and jumps into the car himself. It’s unclear if he had a getaway driver, but whoever is in the vehicle speeds off as the small group that surrounded him drags the TV box away.

“You a bum!” one man shouts.

Viewers were deeply amused at the lack of planning and the way this guy was caught on video with his license plate on full display.

“Some things just need to be thought out,” user @tariserene commented. “A smaller TV & you would’ve been okay.”

“The door would’ve been open. I’m not leaving without the tv,” user @zettio admitted.

Another viewer said if they had been watching this play out, they would’ve taken the TV for themselves after the thief dropped it: “Like officer, they got away.”

But some people were more annoyed with the folks who kind of tried to stop the alleged theft.

“Risking y’all lives for a corporation? Couldn’t be me,” @oopstopia said.

“They need to go apply to be a police officer since they so worried about it,” scoffed @1lont.

While viewers argued over issues of morality and intervention, another TikToker offered up a game plan for future thieving attempts.

“He should [have] had the seats down and then had the trunk popped threw it in the trunk pushed it up fast then hopped in,” suggested @theogangx.

Better luck next time?

Today’s Top Stories