‘We love critical thinkers’: High school students protest anti-abortion assembly in viral TikTok

“My school tried to hold a pro-life assembly,” TikToker @nolegon wrote in the overlay text of their viral video showing high school students exiting a school building en masse. “So we walked out.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the walkout occurred at Archbishop Riordan High School on Friday “during an all-school assembly that featured a prominent anti-abortion speaker,” Megan Almon of the Life Training Insitute.

The Chronicle reported that because students are not allowed to leave campus during school hours, the walkout concluded in the school’s gym.

In a comment on their video, which on Tuesday had over 2.5 million views, @nolegon clarified that the students were unable to walk out until the presentation was over.

“She compared Holocaust deaths to abortion,” @nolegon said about Almon’s presentation.

Per the Chronicle, of Riordan’s over 800 students, only “a few dozen remained” in the auditorium after the walkout.

Though not a new protest device, school walkouts have been used frequently over the past year as a means for high school students to express their voice and combat administrative decisions at institutions across the country.

Comments on @nolegon’s video expressed support for the students’ demonstration.

“Proud of young people for [knowing] what they believe in and not just letting the school brainwash them,” commented @jimmyhoney67.

“We love critical thinkers,” @a2hl3y404a1ca1a wrote. “Y’all give me hope for the future.”

“I don’t know why some people say Gen Z is going to ruin society,” @peace.love.bunnies commented. “Thank you for your service to earth.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Archbishop Riordan High School and @nolegon.

