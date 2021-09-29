‘You’re going to jail’: Karen grabs delivery man, blocks him from finishing order in viral TikTok

A delivery man on TikTok shared a series of viral videos showing an elderly Karen harassing him for legally parking in a housing complex’s loading zone.

The TikToker, known as @markesse1993, said the lady was “crazy.” His initial video about the incident has accumulated over 759,000 views and over 65,000 likes as of Wednesday.

The footage shows the Karen grabbing onto the TikToker’s shopping cart full of groceries as she tells him to move his vehicle. He asks her not to grab his cart, and she responds, “That is a loading zone. It says no parking.”

Then the Karen grabbed the TikToker’s wrist and tried to pull his hand off the cart.

“Did you just assault me? You’re going to jail, bitch,” the TikToker said. The Karen tried to yank the cart away, and he asked her to stop again.

When she continued to argue, he asked her, “Why did you just put your hands on me? If I had knocked you out, I would have been wrong, right?”

In response, the elderly Karen threatened to “beat his ass.” the TikToker laughed and said he’d knock her “old ass” out if she tried.

Viewers were just as pissed off as the TikToker.

“I have never wanted to jump someone so bad in my life,” one user commented. Another wrote, “That is just not right she should not have touched you. I would’ve called the police right after I knocked her out.”

The second and third in the TikTok series show additional footage of the interaction. Another man—who was laughing constantly for unknown reasons—showed up, and the Karen somewhat mellowed.

“Yeah, you’re not going to put your hands on me in front of him though, right?” the TikToker said to the Karen.

After the two appeared to have exited outside, the Karen pulled her cellphone out of her purse to take a video of the TikToker.

In response to a comment asking what started the altercation, the TikToker explained that he is a delivery man and stopped to deliver groceries to someone else in the complex.

He said he thinks the Karen is racist because another person, a white man, pulled up to the loading zone also, and she didn’t say anything to him. The TikToker is a Black man.

He clarified that as a delivery man, it was legal for him to park in the loading area to deliver the order.

The TikToker did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

