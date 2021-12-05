tiktok-school-bus-crash-viral-new-york

@kevinhidalgo201/TikTok

Viral TikTok shows school bus crashing into multiple cars, running from cops

A handful of people—including one police officer—reportedly suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Internet Culture

Published Dec 5, 2021   Updated Dec 5, 2021, 2:19 pm CST

Police arrested a man earlier in the week after he stole a school bus and barreled into a number of parked cars as authorities attempted to chase him down. 

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed with the Daily Dot that the incident happened on Thursday near the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn. The NYPD said officers were responding to reports of a stolen bus, but when they tried to enter the vehicle, the man inside began ramming through the streets of New York.  

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” a witness told Valley News Live.

The NYPD told the Daily Dot that officers attempted to taser the driver before he fled in the bus toward Queens. The suspect—named by police as Anthony Reyes—allegedly struck several cars and injured at least one civilian and one officer during the pursuit. Officers were reportedly only able to arrest Reyes once the bus broke down.

Police said Reyes, 43, faces charges of grand larceny, reckless endangerment, forgery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property, obstruction of a governmental authority, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Videos of the pursuit have since spread on social media, garnering hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter and TikTok. A video by TikTok user @kevinhidalgo201, for example, has over 2 million views.

@kevinhidalgo201

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

The motive behind the bus theft has not been determined and that the incident is currently under investigation, per Newsweek.

Today’s Top Stories

‘If I saw this at a local Subway, I would not be bothered’: Subway worker makes sandwiches with baby strapped to chest in viral TikTok
Viral TikTok of flyers left in apartment doors sparks theories
Female soldier calls out military’s double standards for weight, sparking debate in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 5, 2021, 2:18 pm CST

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels