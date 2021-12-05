Viral TikTok shows school bus crashing into multiple cars, running from cops

Police arrested a man earlier in the week after he stole a school bus and barreled into a number of parked cars as authorities attempted to chase him down.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed with the Daily Dot that the incident happened on Thursday near the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn. The NYPD said officers were responding to reports of a stolen bus, but when they tried to enter the vehicle, the man inside began ramming through the streets of New York.

This just happened in East New York, Brooklyn. Several officers injured. Perpetrator in custody. WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE. More tonight on @ABC7NY CREDIT @peeferd pic.twitter.com/joGmb3V9Gk — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 2, 2021

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” a witness told Valley News Live.

The NYPD told the Daily Dot that officers attempted to taser the driver before he fled in the bus toward Queens. The suspect—named by police as Anthony Reyes—allegedly struck several cars and injured at least one civilian and one officer during the pursuit. Officers were reportedly only able to arrest Reyes once the bus broke down.

Police said Reyes, 43, faces charges of grand larceny, reckless endangerment, forgery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property, obstruction of a governmental authority, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Videos of the pursuit have since spread on social media, garnering hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter and TikTok. A video by TikTok user @kevinhidalgo201, for example, has over 2 million views.

The motive behind the bus theft has not been determined and that the incident is currently under investigation, per Newsweek.

