‘Doing God’s work’: TikToker saw a married man on Tinder looking to cheat on his disabled wife—and then she found his wife

In a viral video, a TikToker says she saw a married man on Tinder looking to cheat on his disabled wife—and then outed him to his wife.

Vanessa Riley (user @vanessariley_hub) posted the video, which by Wednesday had 947,000 views. The caption states, “Your internet big sis saving you from cheaters.” The video features screenshots of a man on Tinder whose profile says he lives in British Columbia and is looking to cheat on his disabled wife.

The Tinder profile of Chris, a 44-year-old North Cowichan man, says, “Married looking for a women that wants cheating husband for fun. I work, have a car. Wife is disabled not getting what I need. Not looking for lot of women. Just the right fit fo me.”

Riley shows that she sent a message to the alleged cheating man’s wife that said, “Hey, I just wanted to let you know that I think your husband is cheating on you. I saw his Tinder and recognized him from Instagram. Here’s his profile.”

Riley showed a response from the woman, who said, “Oh my god, that’s Chris. I honestly don’t know what to say… I can’t believe this. Thank u.”

Riley wrote to her, “If I can give you a bit of advice, don’t tell him you know yet. Get your ducks in a row, talk to a lawyer, figure out how to make his pockets HURT before you tell him.”

One commenter said that she is “doing god’s work.” Another who said she’s a disabled woman dug into the heart of the matter: “What hurt most is the ‘wife is disabled’ so why marry us then?” the user wrote. “If you don’t wanna truly deal with it. Disabled doesn’t mean no feelings.”

Riley told her viewers that she is essentially on a mission to expose cheaters in the Vancouver Island area via Tinder. Responding to a comment, she wrote, “Just put up my latest one!! Exposing the cheaters of Van Isle one at a time.”

True to her word, she continued to expose at least two other alleged Tinder cheaters to their wives.

The Daily Dot reached out to Riley for comment.

