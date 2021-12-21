‘Just because people are paid for a job doesn’t mean you have to leave a massive mess’: Viral TikTok shows ‘under staffed’ mess after ‘Spider-Man’ showings at theater

Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home have caught the ire of TikTok users for their movies theater mess.

Scenes of the mess they left behind for theater workers have gone viral on the app, with one video racking up over 7 million views.

Weeks before the premiere, one AMC worker, user @yourbestieslover, warned of the coming storm.

“PLEASE STOP BUYING TICKETS FOR THE LOVE OF GODDHDHS – sincerely an AMC worker,” the video was captioned.

A follow-up video shows @yourbestieslover and co-workers shaking over the sky-high ticket sales, knowing the massive crowds it would bring.

In a video posted after a Spider-Man viewing, it looked like a tornado ripped through the cinema.

Popcorn, snacks, and soda splattered all over the cinema floor. Mounds of food are left everywhere for employees to clean up.

“Ngl [not gonna lie] how to [sic] ppl feel comfortable leaving cinemas in such a mess i could never,” user @hannabrayf commented.

“These are grown ADULTS….over a superhero movie” @steven_hedderman said.

“Do people order popcorn just to throw it everywhere???” @danielrogersss asked.

AMC and @yourbestieslover did not immediately return the Daily Dot’s requests for comment.

Today’s Top Stories