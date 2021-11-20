TikToker J (@jameslunet) recently recorded their mother going on a homophobic rant about how frogs are supposedly gay before attempting to forbid J from wearing clothes with frogs on them.

“The frogs are gay. Did you know?” the mom said to someone offscreen.

“Can you elaborate on that?” J responds.

After J asks if they’re allowed to wear frog t-shirts, the mom responds: “All of your frog t-shirts have a ‘gay saying’ on them.”

“They don’t. They’re just frogs,” J retorted. “All of my t-shirts just have frogs on them and they don’t have anything else.”

J continued: “All of my Care Bears and frog clothing is being policed now.” Her parents laugh in response.

It’s not immediately clear where J’s mom got this theory about frogs’ sexuality, but this was certainly not the first time J has caught their mom espousing anti-gay sentiments.

In a video posted earlier this month, their mom reportedly tells J, who is lesbian, that they’re only gay to “fit into a group of people.” In a second video, J’s mom asks her daughter if they can “at least be bisexual” so she “has hope.” The mom refuses to elaborate on her comment on-screen.

In the comments, many users empathized with J and her situation at home.

“I’m sorry dude, this is abusive,” said one user. “Even if it’s in a micro-aggressive way, it’s still hella abusive.”

“Not them being mad over FROGS and CAREBEARS,” said a second person.

“Throw the whole mom away,” wrote a third commenter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jameslunet via TikTok comment.

