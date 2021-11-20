homophobic-frogs-mom-tiktok

TikToker says their mom is ‘convinced that all frogs are gay’, tries to prevent them from wearing frog shirts

'All of your frog t-shirts have a ‘gay saying’ on them.'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Internet Culture

Published Nov 20, 2021

TikToker J (@jameslunet) recently recorded their mother going on a homophobic rant about how frogs are supposedly gay before attempting to forbid J from wearing clothes with frogs on them. 

“The frogs are gay. Did you know?” the mom said to someone offscreen.

“Can you elaborate on that?” J responds. 

After J asks if they’re allowed to wear frog t-shirts, the mom responds: “All of your frog t-shirts have a ‘gay saying’ on them.” 

“They don’t. They’re just frogs,” J retorted. “All of my t-shirts just have frogs on them and they don’t have anything else.”

J continued: “All of my Care Bears and frog clothing is being policed now.” Her parents laugh in response.

@jameslunet

Reply to @zennsketch mom update 🙃 #frogsaregay #homophobicparent #lgbt #religiousparents #religioustrauma #enby #christianparents #bpd #mommyissuess

♬ original sound – j 💕

It’s not immediately clear where J’s mom got this theory about frogs’ sexuality, but this was certainly not the first time J has caught their mom espousing anti-gay sentiments. 

In a video posted earlier this month, their mom reportedly tells J, who is lesbian, that they’re only gay to “fit into a group of people.” In a second video, J’s mom asks her daughter if they can “at least be bisexual” so she “has hope.” The mom refuses to elaborate on her comment on-screen.

In the comments, many users empathized with J and her situation at home. 

“I’m sorry dude, this is abusive,” said one user. “Even if it’s in a micro-aggressive way, it’s still hella abusive.”

“Not them being mad over FROGS and CAREBEARS,” said a second person. 

“Throw the whole mom away,” wrote a third commenter. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jameslunet via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Nov 20, 2021, 11:53 am CST

