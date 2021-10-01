In a TikTok posted on Monday, TikToker @gwen_713 says they found a second-hand backpack with large bloodstains on it when shopping at Camo Jack’s, a used military supply store at a mall in Alberta, Canada.

User @gwen_713 told the Daily Dot in a TikTok direct message that their friend, who they identify as @winters__children in a comment on the video, pointed the bag out to them.

They also said they thought the bag was American because its color was the same as the U.S. military jackets being sold at the store.

“Also, assuming that it was blood, it was washed out quite quickly because the iron in it didn’t oxidize to a brown color,” @gwen_713 told the Daily Dot.

In another comment on the video, they said that the bag was being sold for $40. @gwen_713 told the Daily Dot they did not buy the bag.

Other commenters asked @gwen_713 how they knew that the stain was real blood.

“I don’t think animals would approach a war zone,” commented @gwen_713. “It could be fake blood from training.”

Another commenter, @montyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy, who identified themselves as having worked at a military museum, said it’s unlikely that the stain is blood.

Many commenters assumed the bag hadn’t been adequately washed before being sold, but a commenter who identified themselves as having worked in the military said that the fake blood they used to train soldiers would stain permanently.

“When I trained my soldiers in medical, we’d use simulated blood that would stain the vary atoms of things it got on,” commented @sandysmirks. “No washing it out.”

“At least you know it’s used,” wrote @youneversawmehere1.

Camo Jack’s parent company, Sebarm’s, did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

