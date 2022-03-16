‘Maybe if rent was affordable people wouldn’t be looking for hacks like this’: TikToker reveals trick to use public washer, dryer ‘for free,’ sparking debate

A TikToker demonstrates a hack she uses to do her laundry for free in her apartment building in a viral video that has provoked discussion about the costs of apartment living in the video’s comments section.

User @denishaw1621 specifies that the hack only works for Speed Queen washers. She holds down two buttons at the same time, waits momentarily, and then starts the washing cycle.

“For free!” @denishaw1621 says in the TikTok, which by Wednesday had been viewed almost 3 million times. “No card inserted, for free.”

Commenters debated about whether or not the TikToker’s hack was actually stealing from her apartment building.

“Theft is against the law,” user @gabrielfisher40 commented.

“My apartment makes us pay for the water and electricity of common areas so technically this isn’t stealing,” @pumpkinbrush wrote.

“Some of y’all have never had to pay for your laundry and it shows,” @mademoisellemadelinee commented. “This isn’t stealing.”

Others pointed out that living in an apartment building that has a monetized laundry room is yet another expense on top of rent.

“Everybody talking about how it’s stealing, but maybe if rent was affordable people wouldn’t be looking for hacks like this,” @anndriamarie wrote.

“People saying this is stealing don’t realize the real stealing is happening with the ridiculous pricing for something as basic as shelter, @xdakid10 commented.

“We pay for rent,” @dorianlt49 wrote. “Laundry cost should be included since water is a portion of the rent cost already.”

Some commenters warned @denishaw1621 that broadcasting the hack could jeopardize “free” laundry.

“They’ll be blocking that code soon,” @khalil_max commented. “No more free washing.”

“Just wait till your rent goes up to cover the cost of the machines since they are no longer making money,” @2deranged wrote.

“Landlord finds out you’re doing this. He just takes the washers and dryers away and you have to go drive somewhere to do it,” @kevlarbot commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @denishaw1621 via TikTok comment and to Speed Queen through the company’s contact form.

