‘They literally got this for free’: TikToker calls out Goodwill for selling mirror for $150, sparking debate

TikToker Nesreen Shatila (@anotherhijabiontiktok) recently criticized the prices of items at her local Goodwill in Renton, Washington. In one video, she shows a “beautiful gold mirror” that she said others had picked up and put back down. After she checked the price, marked at $150, Shatila said she knows why.

“I don’t know who gave Goodwill the audacity,” Shatila said. “They literally got this for free.”

Goodwill, which has been in business for around 120 years, aims to provide jobs and products to those who otherwise can’t afford them. In the company’s mission statement, Goodwill states that its aim is “eliminating their barriers to opportunity.” However, some TikTokers believe this sentiment to be false.

User @ohhai commented on Shatila’s video that Goodwill is “out there trying to sell target dollar spot items w/a $5 price tag on the front when the $1 target price tag is still on the back.”

Another comment from Madeline Michael highlights the consequences of higher pricing. “​​I’m so happy someone is pointing this out. As someone who shopped goodwill my whole life, I all of a sudden, can no longer afford to,” Michael said.

After the video garnered 382,500 views and 56,000 likes, Shatila shared other Goodwill items she said were priced too high.

Shatila and her viewers are not the only people who feel Goodwill’s prices are too high. Among the slew of videos praising Goodwill for its bin days and cheap streetwear items, there are others who have shared Goodwill pricing horror stories.

So, what’s the alternative? According to the comments on these videos, TikTok users and thrifting fans have turned to Facebook Marketplace and other trusted resellers.

“Based on everyone’s comments in my previous GW video, I will not be shopping here anymore,” Shatila said in her last Goodwill video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Goodwill Industries via email and to Shatila via TikTok comments.

