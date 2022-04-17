‘Throw the whole man out’: A man tried to fat shame a body positive creator, so she told his fiancée

A TikTok influencer has gone viral after exposing a man’s attempt at fat-shaming her by telling his fiancée. Content creator Shelby Goodrich Eckard (@pcossupportgirl) received an Instagram direct message from a man trying to flirt with her. When she politely rejected his advances, the man did a complete 180-degree turn, calling her a “fat bitch.”

Goodrich Eckard posted screenshots of the initial conversation on TikTok, where it quickly gained more than 160,000 views in less than a day.

“U are literally perfect I would do anything to get to know you like fr,” was the man’s first message to her.

“That’s very kind! But I am not really interested or available at the moment. Have a good day!” Goodrich Eckar replied. After another back and forth, the man refused to take no for an answer.

“Fr? Ur lucky someone like me would even think about touching ur bitch ass,” he wrote back. When the TikToker threatened to show the messages to the man’s fiancee, he turned to fat-shaming her.

“Fuck u u fat bitch no need to get others involved,” he wrote.

After several viewers begged Goodrich Eckard to tell the fiancée, she finally did so and posted the update in a follow-up video.

In the video, the TikToker shared her conversation with the unnamed fiancée via another series of screenshots. Goodrich Eckard told the Daily Dot she found the woman via the man’s public Instagram page, where he had a “very publicly” tagged fiancée.

“Your fiance is a dumpster fire,” she wrote in one of the messages to the fiancée. The influencer then attached a screenshot of the messages between her and the man.

“Was this recent? Today? OMFG,” the fiancée replied.

Goodrich Eckard told the Daily Dot that she has no idea whether the woman decided to break up with him, but that she did end up thanking the TikToker for letting her know.

However, in one of her most recent comments, the TikToker said she has now been blocked by both the man and his fiancée. “I bet she stays with him,” she wrote.

“Honestly I usually mind my own business and would have just let it go as I normally do when I get creepy dudes in my inbox,” Goodrich Eckard told the Daily Dot via Instagram message. “But he wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

When asked whether these sorts of messages are a common occurrence, Goodrich Eckard said it’s not the first time she’s had “weird dudes” in her inbox.

“It’s amazing how quickly they go from “hey girl I’ll treat you so good” to “ok fatty no one wants you anyway,” she wrote.

The TikToker received praise on both videos for immediately letting the fiancée know about her fiance’s actions.

“This is women supporting women,” one viewer wrote.

“I WISH someone had done this for me,” another user commented.

According to the TikToker, she hoped more people would call out bad behavior like this.

“As someone who’s experienced infidelity, and learned people in my life knew and didn’t tell me, I wish they had,” she said.

Today’s top stories