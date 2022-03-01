In a viral TikTok, a user who says they’re a DoorDash driver explains an alleged scam in which other drivers will screenshot an order, cancel it, and pick it up for themselves before the new driver can arrive at the restaurant.

In the clip, posted on Monday, ride-hailing and food delivery driver Joey Sanchez (@jmqrideshare) shares a recent interaction he had at a Chinese restaurant while he was picking up an order.

“When I get to the restaurant, the lady asks me to see my phone,” Sanchez says. “She tells me, ‘I need you to press confirm before I give you this order. People have been scamming us and we’re tired of it.’”

Sanchez says that the employee at the Chinese restaurant told him that some drivers are accepting orders and taking a screenshot before canceling, allowing them to show it as proof and pick up an order that they are no longer scheduled to deliver.

When the new driver arrives at the restaurant to pick up the order, the food is long gone and, presumably, being enjoyed by the previous driver who canceled.

The TikTok garnered over 21,500 views by Tuesday, with fellow food delivery drivers and customers discussing the issue in the comments.

“That sounds like exactly what happened to me. Twice in one week,” user @davidsmith4279 wrote.

“I don’t use DoorDash or any other similar app. Two of my orders went missing supposedly at the pickup place. Cost me $60 total. Never again,” another user wrote.

“That happened to me 2 while I was dashing,” one user said. “DoorDash be trying to penalize you for it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sanchez via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via email.

