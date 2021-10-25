‘You should be ashamed for trying to bash this man’: TikToker says DoorDasher went through her bag of food, sparking debate

Video of a DoorDash employee who allegedly opened a customer’s bag of food has created controversy on TikTok.

User @xxperience_xxcellence, the customer in the interaction, uploaded footage from a security camera showing the employee arriving at her door. In his hand, it appears that the adhesive has been removed, and the bag is being held together by his fist.

In the first video, @xxperience_xxcellence narrates the footage, alleging that moments beforehand she saw the man stick his hand in the bag. The video, posted on Saturday, had over 355,000 views by Monday.

https://www.tiktok.com/@xxperience_xxcellence/video/7022182185918631173?_d=secCgwIARCbDRjEFSACKAESPgo8rqBezMXKP6W4bCUGBnt6788A%2FfND0kE1s0CPa%2BP5N6bZPLjkGxGoOiqYmcrmCedYG5GmQwrsLSPja1e7GgA%3D&checksum=e1d397527b055c9582c7e2a46ce6d9a3a4d96805beeb923b66afdde7f8f5ddd3&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAANNkFxIzFXbNmTQYwIXOhyo_0AdaufCArN1oWGwrVUsJgLsQT8tJXjqQhLdUrQgM_&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=7022182185918631173&share_link_id=0B75391C-2E90-4120-98E5-9E97E775CFED&source=h5_m×tamp=1635127024&tt_from=copy&u_code=da47b296d25ej6&user_id=6775740175021622277&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=copy&_r=1&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7020913599339087365

In a second video, unnarrated, you can hear their interaction:

“No sir, I got you on my recorded video going all through my bag and separating food. I do not want that,” @xxperience_xxcellence says.

“I have two different orders,” the man replies, “I was making sure your order was—”

“You don’t put two different orders in one bag, sir. That’s not how it works,” the TikToker says.

In the footage, the man returns to his car that stalls outside @xxperience_xxcellence’s home. After a few minutes, two different individuals emerge from the car and approach the door to engage with @xxperience_xxcellence again.

The interaction has been interpreted in multiple ways.

User @kinggcourtt expressed little sympathy, saying, “And you can delete my comment all you want but you were wrong and you should be ashamed for trying to bash this man for doing his job.”

A user claiming to be a DoorDash employee, @blnd_bombshel, said, “If the receipt is not marked with there [sic] name i keep a pen and write the names on bags and cups, you are not supposed to dig through it.”

“And definitely not supposed to just sit outside someone’s house,” @blnd_bombshel added.

In the first video, @xxperience_xxcellence explained how uncomfortable she felt with multiple people in the car and their choice to stall outside her home after she refused the order.

User @superonbrand commented, “Girl just don’t order if you that scared.”

Another TikTok user claiming to be a DoorDash employee, @mello_vibe offered an explanation: “Well when I did doordash i brought people with me cause people you deliver too [sic] are crazy too.“

Supporting the customer in the interaction, @thatboyryan03 stated, “People are gonna have all kinds of opinions on this vid, but the point is he put his hands in her bag of food and that’s a big no no.”

DoorDash and @xxperience_xxcellence did not immediately return requests for comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot