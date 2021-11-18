A video posted Tuesday of two white men yelling at Culver’s employees went viral with 1.4 million views and 85,000 likes by Wednesday. Social media users dubbed the two older men “Kens” or male “Karens.”

According to the caption, the incident took place at a Culver’s in Orlando, Florida. The video, posted by Lamonte Brown (@lamontebrown82), starts with four employees surrounding the two men and asking them to leave.

@lamontebrown82 Little situation at Culver’s, 4591 Power Center Ln, Orlando, FL“Please Share This Video”Shoot by 🐍nake……. ♬ original sound – Lamonte Brown

“Get the fuck outta here,” says a Black employee who was identified as Charles. The white man wearing gray walks away, but the other, wearing green, continues yelling and pointing at Charles.

“Don’t you put your finger in my face,” he says. An employee tries to pull Charles away from the situation and swats her hand in front of the man’s face.

“You touched me,” the man says, accusing Charles. He begins to walk away and threatens to call the police as several employees explain that Charles did not touch him. The white man then rejoins the other and yells that Charles touched his face.

“I want him fired,” the man in gray says after the other man points out Charles as the person who allegedly touched him. The white men continue screaming as they move closer to the front counter.

“It’s all your fault for laughing at me you stupid bitch,” the man in gray tells one of the employees behind the counter. He threatens to call corporate as Charles holds the door open for him to leave the restaurant. The other white man follows while tapping on his phone.

Brown, who posted the video, does not show or explain what started the incident. But a TikToker who claims to be Charles’ daughter made a video about the situation.

According to the TikToker, @certifiedhomiehoppe.r, the men came in and ordered fries, cheese curds, and two chicken sandwiches. She said that it typically takes five minutes to make each item, but since the store was busy, it took about 20 minutes.

“So they obviously did not like that and they went up to the girl who took their order and called her the B-word,” the TikToker said. “I think it was three or five times.”

She said that the men then went to sit down “acting like everything was OK.” Shortly after, a manager came to apologize and offer them coupons.

Charles’ daughter said that “they start screaming, screaming at each other,” but it is unclear whether “they” refers to the white men or the restaurant manager.

The TikToker said that after the events of @lamontebrown82’s video, the men continued to yell from outside the restaurant, and one of them threw soda at the door. She also said that the man wearing green called Culver’s corporate office, which would defer to the location’s owners, the TikToker’s parents.

The TikToker and several other employees called the police while the men were still inside, and the white men have been banned from the property for a year.

Commenters on @lamontebrown82’s video were overwhelmingly on the employees’ side. Several wrote that the customer is not always right and tagged Culver’s, asking them to support the employees.

Commenters also speculated about what caused the situation. One user suggested that the white men were “Trumpies,” while others said that they were surely liberals, potentially “implanted” from New York.

Several users also pointed out race and age as contributing factors, citing such things like “caucasity,” “white rage,” and “boomer entitlement rage” as reasons for the incident.

The Daily Dot reached out to Culver’s via email and to @lamontebrown82 via TikTok comment. They did not immediately respond to the request for comment. The Daily Dot was unable to reach @certifiedhomiehoppe.r.

