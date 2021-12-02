‘He thought I was sleeping’: TikToker allegedly catches boyfriend texting another girl

A TikTok influencer allegedly caught and recorded her boyfriend texting another girl. He was supposedly under the impression she was asleep.

@sippincognacwithmegan is a TikTok content creator with 85,400 followers. She regularly posts videos of herself lip-syncing music. The recording of her boyfriend texting another girl—which was apparently filmed in secret—was posted four days ago got over 9.6 million views and 1.8 million likes.

Captioned “I’m done,” the 12-second video shows the TikToker’s boyfriend texting love emoji to a girl named “Alyssa.” “he thought i was sleeping lol,” the overlay text reads.

Text layover reads, “he thought i was sleeping lol.”

In a series of follow-up videos, it appears she stayed with him following the incident for a few days but have since broken up.

@sippincognacwithmegan Reply to @kaseyjp it’s been a rough time & he promised he wouldn’t cheat again. i trust him. ♬ original sound – isa

@sippincognacwithmegan Reply to @nosuun once a cheater always a cheater ig. ♬ original sound – isa

In her follow-up video, posted two days ago, the TikToker says he apparently cheated again. That video has since received 3.3 million views and 380,400 likes. In another video, she answers a call from a person named “Jaydin” on her now-ex’s phone while he was supposedly in the bathroom. The video then cuts to shots of him packing his bags and leaving to the airport.

“I made him pack his bags and book the next flight out,” text overlay reads.

“We broke up for good,” she further clarified in the comments section.

There haven’t been any further updates on their relationship, and @sippincognacwithmegan appears to be back at lip-syncing.

Some commenters on her viral breakup video questioned if the saga was staged.

“I hope y’all realize this whole thing is a joke,” @makaylagrace131 said.

“This was top tier humor,” @mrs.andrist commented.

While the creator doesn’t confirm if the entire series was a prank or not, the fact that she liked the comments implying it was a joke lends credence to its troll potential.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sippincognacwithmegan for comment.

