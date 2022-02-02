‘When he says he’s getting dinner but acting distant’: TikToker catches boyfriend at Raising Cane’s with another woman via campus live cam

TikToker Molly Martin (@molly_martin33) shared live footage from a campus camera that showed her significant other and another woman grabbing food together at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Martin later clarified that the video was a “joke”—but not before the clip sparked debate in the comments.

In the video, a man and woman security camera standing next to one another and ordering food in a food court. She captioned the video, “When he says he’s getting dinner but acting distant, so you check the live cams and watch him buy another girl Cane’s.”

Molly attends the University of Mississippi Oxford, which has an internal website that shows camera footage on campus.

This system overlooks the entire campus and can be accessed by Googling the website. One camera is specifically named “Raising Cane’s” and points directly to the Raising Cane’s in a university food court.

Some commenters were familiar with the camera.

One user stated, “Bro got caught up on the Cane’s cam lol.” Another commented, “Another man lost to the Cane’s cam.”

Some users in the comments were invested in the act, while others had no clue that this security system was a real thing.

“Shawty,” one user commented. “I didn’t need to know this info.” Another wrote, “Literally tell me they have this for other unis [universities].

After so much of the hype, Molly revealed that this was nothing but a “joke” in the comment section, but she did not clarify who the people in the video were or if they had any connection to one another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Molly via direct message on TikTok and to the University of Mississippi via email.

