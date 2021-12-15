‘This is how tired our workers are’: Viral TikTok shows Texas Roadhouse employee fainting from hunger during shift

Viral TikTok footage shows a Texas Roadhouse employee passing out in the restaurant during her shift.

The footage, which appears to be taken from a security camera, was uploaded by the employee, known as Whitney or user @whitneynbrand on TikTok.

“Here’s a tip: Make sure to eat when working doubles all weekend,” Whitney captioned the TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@whitneynbrand/video/7041046404437052718?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

The footage shows Whitney standing near several other employees by a cashier station, holding her head in her hand. After standing there for several seconds, she began to walk away from the group and across the restaurant before stopping to hold her head again.

Then, she fainted.

The video reached more than 1 million views as of Wednesday. Rather than talking about Whitney and the fainting itself, viewers had a lot to say about another server, who can be seen in the footage watching Whitney pass out. Instead of stopping, they kept walking.

“DUDE WITH THE TRAY DIDNT SKIP A BEAT,” one viewer commented.

“The fact that your coworker watched you drop and decided the food was more important. Foul. Terrible priorities,” another user wrote. In response, Whitney said in a comment, “I just think I shocked everyone and they didn’t know what to do. I did have a lot of people up front surrounding me. It was a stressful Sunday.”

In another, separate comment on the video, Whitney said, “You can’t see but I did have like 10 people surrounding me which is why the guy with the food kept walking and he also had hot food.”

Some viewers were still concerned about Whitney’s long schedule and working conditions.

“This is how tired our workers are,” one user said.

“txrh overworks their employees!” another accused.

In response to one user who asked if she was allowed to go home afterward, Whitney said yes. She also stated her managers made sure she was okay.

User @whitneynband did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

