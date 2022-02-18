Starbucks worker says they can see when customers ‘make faces’ at them in the drive-thru

The TikTok genre of Starbucks workers documenting their daily grind has a new entry: On Thursday, a TikToker named Grace posted a video reminding customers that employees can see customers in the drive-thru.

“i hope y’all realize we can see u in the drive thru when u make faces at us LOL,” she wrote. Grace then cuts to a shot of an empty drive-thru at her Starbucks location, which appears to be in Austin.

In the comments, more people seemed to be concerned that baristas are judging them on camera than being caught making faces.

“So you’ve definitely seen me crying in the drive thru too then huh,” said one commenter.

“Omg the amount of boggers [sic] I’ve seen people pick is wild,” said another.

The TikTok has gotten more than 280,000 views since Thursday. The Daily Dot reached out to Grace for comment.

Update Feb. 18, 1:06pm CT: Grace tells the Daily Dot that people making faces or “openly judging us” in the drive thru isn’t “super common,” but it happens roughly “2-3 times per shift.”

