Starbucks worker puts store on blast for allegedly lifting lockdown after learning it was ‘just a bomb threat’

An apparent Starbucks worker on TikTok alleged the store they work at prematurely lifted a lockdown during an active shooter threat after learning it was actually a bomb threat.

The TikToker, @ilooktwelve, said they couldn’t even make it back to their dorm because they had to walk through the “danger zone.”

The video, which currently has over 122,000 views, shows the creator with a Starbucks apron in the back of a Starbucks store. Text overlay reads, “Starbucks instructed us to lock down because there was an active shooter threat at Cornell.” The text also notes the worker’s store is less than a mile away from Cornell University.

The text then alleges Starbucks “instructed” the store to reopen because “‘it’s just a bomb threat, not an active shooter threat so it’s okay.”

“wth starbucks … can literally hear sirens outside,” @ilooktwelve captioned the video.

According to USA Today, multiple ivy league schools, including Brown University and Columbia, received bomb threats on Sunday.

The TikToker revealed they are OK in the comments section and said that while they clocked out of work, they waited at the store because it was unsafe for them to walk back to their dorm.

“Y’all do you gods work in that Starbucks every day they could have at least given u the day off,” one viewer said.

Another shared a similar experience they had while allegedly working at Subway. “My boss at subway wanted us to keep the store open despite a literal firefighter telling us to leave,” they wrote. “Bro, I’m not dying for you.”

The Daily Dot reached out to both the TikToker and Starbucks for comment.

