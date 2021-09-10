A white woman recited the lyrics to N.W.A.’s “Fuck Tha Police” at a Leander Independent School District (ISD) school board meeting in Leander, Texas. She said the N-word twice.

A video of the moment was posted to Reddit by @flowbotronic on Sept. 10.

“This is in your curriculum,” she says after reciting the lyrics. “How do you defend that?” She seems to be protesting the inclusion of the song in the school’s curriculum by reading it aloud at the school board meeting.

With regard to the inclusion of “Fuck Tha Police” in the curriculum, an April Facebook post from TEACH Parental Rights Coalition called out the Leander ISD because “Fuck Tha Police” is included in a an article about protest songs that is a suggested resource for Leander ISD teachers.

“This is *not* appropriate for the classroom,” read the post. “What are the curriculum developers thinking?”

The post also advertised a planned sick day that occurred in April to protest the curriculum.

Commenters on Reddit disagreed with the woman’s sentiment.

“Fuck Tha Police has significant and strong historical underpinning and absolutely should be discussed in school. As evidenced by this lady, its still tilting motherfuckers 3 decades later,” wrote @Halvus_I.

@Denotsyek commented that the woman “probably” thinks the woman considers Critical Race Theory to be rap lyrics as well.

Others remarked on the way she said the N-word. “She enjoyed reading that for sure,” one said.

Another commenter, @HairHeel, seemingly identified the article in question to be Vox’s “The history of American protest music, from ‘Yankee Doodle’ to Kendrick Lamar.”

“I’m glad they’re teaching the classics,” commented @drdan82408a.

