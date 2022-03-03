‘Had I not had a Ring camera’: TikToker says she caught a real estate agent showing her house—even though it wasn’t for sale

A TikToker says a real estate agent showed her house, even though it wasn’t for sale. The incident, she says, was caught on her Ring camera, and she shared the footage to TikTok.

In the video, the apparent real estate agent walks up to the door and rings the doorbell before waiting for his clients. No one is home, as the TikToker says she and her husband were at work and their son at school.

“I’m thinking they’re maybe some religious group or salesman. I am not sure at this point,” the user, @busymomonli, says in a voiceover.

When the clients arrive, they walk over to the side of the house. The homeowner then sets off an alarm, causing them to return to the front of the house. The realtor, however, enters the home through the back door to let the clients in through the front.

“Now, mind you, my dog is home. Apparently not a very good guard dog, but she’s home,” the homeowner says.

She says they then entered the home and looked around for about 20 minutes, before leaving.

“Had I not had a Ring camera I would never have know this happened at all!!” the TikToker captioned the video.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shows police arriving via Ring camera footage, just as the realtor and clients are backing out of the driveway. The TikToker says she called the police as soon as they entered the house and left work to head home.

The police enter the home to ensure that nothing was stolen, and the realtor enters the home again to apologize.

“I don’t believe that they were casing my house or trying to sell my house out from under me. He did seem sincere,” she says.

According to the homeowner, the real estate agent said he was supposed to be showing the home next door, and it was an accident. He also said that the neighbor told him to enter through the backdoor, as the homeowners would not be home.

“I don’t know how these people wouldn’t have noticed that it didn’t look like the photos,” she says in another follow-up video.

She also claims that the police said there wasn’t much that could be done, and she agreed that charges weren’t necessary, as they believe it to be an accident. However, the homeowner says she may contact the real estate licensing bureau to inform it of the incident.

The TikToker’s first video received over 7.3 million views, while the second part garnered 1.6 million views.

Many viewers in the comments encouraged the homeowner to either press charges or sue the real estate agent.

“I’m a realtor. You should sue him and file a complaint with the real estate commission! This is so illegal, he should lose his license,” one user said.

“You could totally sue his real estate company. A bunch of strangers just cased the entire insides of your property,” said another.

“You need to press charges. It will not be the first nor last time this guy has done this. There is always a lockbox on houses for showings,” a third user said.

It’s unclear which police department responded to the incident. It’s also unclear where the incident occurred.

The Daily Dot reached out to the user @busymomonli via TikTok comment.

