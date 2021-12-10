Pizza Hut worker calls cops on Black customer after refusing to believe she already paid online, viral TikTok allegedly shows

A viral TikTok shows a Pizza Hut employee seemingly on the phone with police after refusing to believe a Black customer already paid for her food online.

Deaisha Thompson (@deaishamariee) filmed and posted the video, and it has since received over 54,000 views and 3,300 likes.

The caption of the clip reads: “Pizza Hut worker calls the police on me to have me removed for not wanting to pay him another $34 when I already paid.”

The text overlay reads, “Pizza Hut worker calls the police on me because I won’t pay him another $34 and wouldn’t give me my food. The other worker ended up giving me my food.”

The Pizza Hut worker is on the phone, allegedly with the police. “I have a customer here that claims that she paid online,” he says to the person on the other line.

She chimes in to say: “With a customer service representative. Gave him my card number.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@deaishamariee/video/7039181109531249967

He swiftly walks away from the counter.

“Like, how is this my fault?” Thompson says. “How am I refusing to pay? I already paid. He was rude when I came up in here.”

Another employee then approaches the counter and hands the TikToker her food.

“That’s mine,” she says. “That I paid for, and he’s not giving my food. Thank you. You have a good day, sir. I paid for it.

In the comments section, Thompson claims she “waited over an hour for them to deliver. I called to ask how much longer for that & was told 2 more hours. So I just went a picked it up.”

Many commenters riffed on the man’s age.

A commenter said, “Y’all don’t understand this type of technology is above him. That man was born in 1902 fr.” Another commenter wrote, “They relied on police to keep people of color in line back in the day, and they still do it today.”

Unfortunately, many seniors are forced to work longer because they cannot afford to retire.

However, many also remarked on racial dynamics at play in the situation.

“They wield the police around like a weapon,” a third said.

“When they call the police on a non violent situation, they know exactly 99% how you will be treated period,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker and Pizza Hut for comment.

Today’s Top Stories