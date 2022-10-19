‘Don’t get paid enough for this’: Papa John’s Karen demands refund, screams and throws things at employees

Papa John’s employee @loserr.swagmonster recently posted a viral TikTok video of a customer screaming and throwing stuff in an attempt to get a refund.

The TikToker posted the viral so-called “Karen” freakout on Oct. 9. By Wednesday, it had over 1.4 million views and over 160,000 likes.

According to the caption of the video, the woman was throwing a fit over pepperoni.

“I want a refund,” the woman says to the Papa John’s employees behind the counter. “I will even bring the fucking food back.”

The food she’s trying to return is nowhere in sight.

“Hanging up on your customers like that, that’s fucking bullshit,” she continues. She then throws something off-camera.

“Get the fuck out of my store,” @loserr.swagmonster says in the video. “You don’t throw shit like that.”

The woman proceeds to scream in the employee’s face.

“Don’t talk to me like that, bitch,” she says before leaving the store and flipping off the camera from the parking lot. “Fuck you, motherfucker.”

“Don’t get paid enough for this,” @loser.swagmonster wrote in the caption.

Viewers took notice of the ironic words on the back of the employee’s Papa John’s shirt in the video.

“The worker’s shirt did say it’s okay to be extra,” one person wrote.

“I think she took the shirt too seriously,” another said.

Others expressed confusion over the woman not having the items she wanted a refund for.

“She wanted a refund for food she didn’t wanna bring back,” one person commented.

“She knows she ate the pizza already,” another speculated.

People also pointed out the woman’s hypocrisy.

She asks the employee not to talk to her like that, “but continues to talk to the employee in the same tone but ten times worse,” a viewer pointed out.

“She was only acting tough because she thought you wouldn’t do anything,” another wrote.

“Finally someone matching the customer’s energy,” another said. “People need to learn! It’s called respect!”

“Karen took that to the extreme,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Papa John’s and @loserr.swagmonster.