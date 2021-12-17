‘My neighbors abandoned their dog’: TikToker finds neighbor’s dog at shelter in viral video

A TikToker says he found—and rescued—his neighbors’ abandoned dog at a shelter in a viral video.

The TikToker, @sunnyvaletrailerpark, filmed himself walking up to the dog at the shelter and posted the video to TikTok, where it has since been viewed 6.8 million views. He alleges the dog was abandoned on the street by his neighbors before being picked up by animal control. The TikToker apparently visited three shelters and made four phone calls in hopes of finding the pup, according to the video’s caption.

“I found the neighborhood dog and adopted him, We gave him the life he deserve,” the caption reads.

The TikToker polished off the video with the sound: “You’re coming home with me.”

In the video, the dog wags its tail in the kennel at the shelter as soon as it saw the TikToker up. The dog otherwise remained calm as the other dogs bark in excitement. @sunnyvaletrailerpark said that’s because the dog recognized him.

“You can tell he recognized me,” @sunnyvaletrailerpark wrote in the comments section. “All the other dogs are barking and he’s just like, ‘is that really him?'”

@sunnyvaletrailerpark 3 shelters and 4 phone calls later. I found the neighborhood dog and adopted him, We gave him the life he deserves #dexterdoakes ♬ original sound – Chris Klemens

The dog, who he eventually named Doakes, is one of two owned by the TikToker. He features Doakes and Dexter throughout his TikTok account, which boasts over 100,000 followers.

Commenters are praising the TikToker for rescuing Doakes from the shelter and giving him a good home.

After adopting Doakes, @sunnyvaletrailerpark said via a comment that he relocated to a “nicer place” with a yard for his two pups and that he did not trust Doakes’ former owners.

“Previous owners left him on the streets,” @sunnyvaletrailerpark wrote. “He was picked up by animal control. I adopted him from (the) shelter. Sold my house and moved away. I didn’t trust the people. They were in and out of jail. I also relocated to a much nicer location (with) a fenced in yard for the dogs.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sunnyvaletrailerpark regarding their journey with Doakes and Dexter via TikTok direct message.

