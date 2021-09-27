‘You came in here disrespecting my friend’: Karen shut down by fellow customer after ‘talking crazy’ to nail tech

Two customers at a nail salon put a Karen in her place for being rude to them and the nail technician in a TikTok that has gone viral.

The video, posted Sunday by @ms.kadii, shows the Karen talking to a nail salon worker and another woman. The woman then tells the Karen customer that she is being rude and disrespectful.

“You came in here and interrupted me and I wasn’t even finished,” the woman says to the customer.

“I’m not talking to you,” says the customer.

“I’m letting you know that it’s disrespectful. And if I’m standing here and I’m doing something and you walk right in here and just don’t even say excuse me, that’s already a problem,” the woman says. “And then you came in here disrespecting my friend, that’s the second problem.”

She points to the salon worker when referencing her “friend,” and as soon as she does another customer in the back yells: “And she’s my friend, too, OK? I’m letting you know you don’t disrespect her. Don’t come in here talking crazy…I’ve been coming here for years, period, yes.”

“Period!” agrees the woman who started the confrontation as she walks out of the salon. “You can call the police on her.”

While it isn’t clear what happened before the video began, the two women say the customer came in, was being mean to the worker, and cut one of the women in line.

The woman filming the incident giggles and agrees with the two salon vigilantes: “Y’all better stand up for her.”

Many people commented agreeing with the ladies who put her in her place. The video now has 1.7 million views and over 293,000 likes.

“Nail techs are our friends!! 👏🏻,” wrote taylertots70.

“And the way that other woman cut Karen off ‘And she’s my friend too….’ That gave me life,” said @nola_hgprincess.

“It’s rare when other customers who are there and witness something wrongly done to an employee to speak up, so my respect to the lady who stepped in,” commented @lc.love7.

It’s unclear where exactly the incident took place. The Daily Dot reached out to the poster via TikTok for comment.

