‘Different places make the food’: Red Robin worker reveals their restaurant makes MrBeast Burger orders in viral TikTok

An order packer at a Red Robin shared that a MrBeast Burger is run out of their restaurant’s kitchen in a viral TikTok.

It’s not a secret that MrBeast Burgers aren’t freestanding stores. The chain’s website is transparent about the fact that other restaurants host the MrBeast Burger app and allow customers to order from them. Despite this, the video earned @xkylenredx 237,000 views on the platform.

“The MrBeast Burger is just Red Robin, stop ordering it,” the order packer says in the video. “Give me a break.”

The video shows the MrBeast logo covering a Red Robin logo on a plastic cup.

MrBeast is not the only delivery-only “restaurant” operated by other businesses. The concept of ghost kitchens is becoming increasingly popular. Even Chuck E. Cheese has its own pizza and wings restaurant available through apps like DoorDash and GrubHub.

Commenters were quick to pick up on this, pointing out that the restaurant is fairly upfront about how it functions.

“Everyone knows this my guy,” one commenter wrote. “You’re not cracking a code here.”

Others supplied details on where their local MrBeast is located. For some, it’s in a chain restaurant like Red Robin or Buca di Beppo. In other cases, it’s in food trucks that also host other ghost kitchens.

The MrBeast Burger website states that the concept is intended to add another stream of revenue for existing restaurant owners without impacting their regular operations.

“MrBeast Burger operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, allowing restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation,” the website states. “Customers can only order MrBeast Burger via the proprietary app or through major food delivery service apps.”

Other commenters who claimed to deal with MrBeast Burger orders complained that the business added extra work to their jobs.

“And we don’t get any extra compensation for having to make it!” one person said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @xkylenredx via TikTok DM regarding the video.

