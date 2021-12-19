A mom is getting mixed reactions online for doing a TikTok dance next to her baby who’s suffering from a respiratory virus.

The video was posted as a reply to a commenter who was “sending prayers” and wanted to know what happened to the baby.

Popular family TikToker Whitney Leavitt (@whitleavitt) started the video off by giving her son Lee a kiss on the side of his forehead and making the heart sign with her fingers.

She then jumps into a high-energy TikTok dance and has text overlaid on the video explaining the situation.

As she dances the screen reads, “Lil lee was taken in cause of low oxygen, he tested positive for RSV, waiting for him to breathe better on his own.”

The video has received over 1.6 million views in less than 24 hours. Leavitt has since made the video private, but reuploads of the TikTok have been posted on Reddit and Twitter.

The video seems to be in line with Leavitt’s other content, which is generally received more positively by her followers. However, this video reached a more expansive audience—one that didn’t vibe with Leavitt’s approach.

The most popular comments were from people taken aback by the mismatch of the upbeat dance and facial expressions paired with the serious situation of having a hospitalized baby.

“The baby struggling with oxygen [face in clouds emoji] the mum [dancing woman emoji],” a commenter wrote.

“Why do people answer delicate questions while dancing… this is the one that will be the hardest trend to explain in the future,” a second commenter pointed out.

“I’m sorry this sent me to another dimension,” another said.

“TikTok is a wild place,” a viewer stated.

A few people came to her defense pointing out that she was maintaining a positive attitude and there isn’t much else she can do.

“Whats with the comments ”baby dying and ur dancing?” Girlll what u want her to do? she aint no doctor,” one person said.

“People cope in diff ways… sh. Like she is trying to be positive her whole page is dancing,” another noted.

“Y’all want her to sit there crying and worrying about it or have a positive mindset towards it?” popular TikToker Blizzy (@thereallblizzy) said.

A few others pointed out that the baby was likely okay by that point since he wasn’t fussy and had a device to help him get extra oxygen. “Her baby is clearly not struggling with O2 sats anymore, he has a nasal cannula on and is content,” one viewer wrote. However, other parents in the comments disputed this, calling the virus potentially life-altering and nothing to dance about.

Leavitt has yet to post another video or respond to any of the comments.

This isn’t the first time a parent has been criticized for how they make online content with their children. In September, YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne was criticized for making her young son pose for a thumbnail while crying over their sick puppy.

The Daily Dot reached out to Leavitt via email.

This post has been updated with a reupload of the original video.

