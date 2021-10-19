‘If my table did this, I’d probably quit’: Men flamed for pretending to take nap to get waitress’ attention in viral TikTok

A video of a TikToker and his friends pretending to take a nap to get the attention of their waitress has racked up 3 million views. Despite the creator saying it was all in good fun, the patrons are receiving criticism online.

Joke or not, commenters on @tommybracco’s video are debating what they would do if they had to wait a long time for their orders to be taken in a restaurant, as others point out that most places are short-staffed during a national labor shortage.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tommy_bracco/video/7011960707876932870?

Bracco is most well-known for his role as Spot Colon in the Broadway musical “Newsies.” He commented on his own video that the whole thing was a joke and that they tipped generously after waiting for an hour.

“Lmaoooo this is 100% a joke everyone,” Bracco wrote. “We know it’s not her fault and we always tip generously.”

When someone asked Bracco if the stunt worked to get the attention of a waitress, he said he thought so but that the place was understaffed and it likely wasn’t her fault. “It actually kinda did I think,” he wrote. “It definitely wasn’t the waitresses fault though. The place was clearly understaffed.”

Other commenters reiterated that a lot of restaurants are facing worker shortages for a variety of reasons.

“Restaurants are understaffed,” one commenter wrote. “Be kind to those who showed up.”

“If my table did this I’d probably quit,” another said.

Another TikToker stitched the video, saying that when he has to wait a long time for a server to take his order, he places one to go from inside the restaurant by calling.

Commenters again took the opportunity to remind the poster that most places are short-staffed but hiring if he wants to join the crew. “The disrespect is insane,” a commenter wrote. “Everywhere is short staffed due the pandemic but we’re hiring if you want faster service.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the original poster, @TommyBracco, via Instagram direct message regarding the original video.

