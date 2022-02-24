‘Dress coding for minimum wage!?? no thank youuuu’: Ulta worker says her manager dress-codes her, sparking debate

A former Ulta employee says she was dress-coded “for no reason” by her manager. A week after posting about her manager, she stated that she no longer works at Ulta and that her manager caught her filming TikToks while at work.

In a TikTok posted on Feb. 4, TikToker @andalie_portman claimed her manager at Ulta dress-codes her; on Feb. 11, she commented that she is “no longer an Ulta employee effective immediately.” In TikToks posted on Feb. 11 and 23, @andalie_portman revealed that her manager spoke with her about her filming of TikToks at work and showed her security footage of her doing so.

The TikToker’s initial video was viewed over 617,000 times.

@andalie_portman has also posted other videos about being dress-coded.

Commenters on @andalie_portman’s TikTok shared their experiences with being dress-coded at Ulta and other retailers.

“I got dress coded at Ulta for not having the right shade of teal the day after I was told I could wear teal,” @karracuda77 commented.

“Ulta is so funny I’ve gotten dress coded for wearing the wrong shade of pink,” @melindasalmon wrote.

“Can you believe that forever 21 DOESNT let you wear crop tops but that’s ALL THEY SELL?! And they want us to wear their clothes,” @teddygraham97 commented.

Some Ulta employees even commented warning @andalie_portman that her manager might catch her making TikToks at work. Others denounced Ulta’s apparent dress code policy.

“Dress coding for minimum wage!?? No thank youuuu,” @lulusantillanez wrote.

“I never understood why retail fashion / make up jobs do dress code,” @jalapeno.mami commented.

“I’ve never understood dress codes. We have public indecency laws. THAT is the dress code,” @yournanlikespiss wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message and Ulta via email.

