‘Welcome to the no fly list’: Man kicked off United flight after threatening passengers and attendants in viral TikTok

A man was kicked off a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles after screaming, threatening, and pushing flight crew and passengers in a viral TikTok. Alexander Clark, founder of VR gaming company Starcade Arcade, documented the incident and posted it to the company TikTok account.

Clark uploaded a series of videos, which have collectively garnered over 3.4 million views since being uploaded on Thursday. It’s unclear who the man is or where the flight took off from. The first video starts off in the middle of an argument between the unruly passenger and a flight attendant. According to a follow-up video, the fight began after the man refused to get off his phone and keep his mask on before takeoff.

The man yells at the flight attendant to take him off the flight because he “didn’t even want to go to Cali.” He repeats himself a few times before taking off his face mask. He then tells the attendant that he’s going to find his personal information.

“I will find your name, date of birth, and address,” the man says. “I will know your social security number before I get off this plane. On my daughter.”

He then gets up and moves toward the attendant, pushing another seated passenger out of his chair and into the aisle in the process. He asks the crew member what “the law’s gonna do.” A fellow passenger comes up to help the attendant, but the man tells him to “mind his business” or he’ll “break your neck.”

The man then insists on explaining something as a third passenger tells him to calm down. The third passenger references being “two hours late,” implying a flight delay. That passenger notices Clark recording and knocks his phone out of his hand, ending the video.

In a follow-up video, Clark shows what happened after his phone was knocked away. The man and third passenger begin threatening him and demanding he delete his video. Clark walks away from the situation as the man stands up and yells at the rest of the plane.

“Let’s go to jail ’cause I’m the only [N-word] that’s on this plane that’s fit to go to jail,” the irate man says.

The man then asks why everyone is recording him while his cousin apparently jumps in. Clark notes that the cops later came to escort them off.

Viewers were appalled at the man’s behavior and suggested that he lost his ability to fly after this incident.

“Welcome to the no fly list,” one person wrote.

“Man there’s easier ways to not go to Cali,” another said,

Others took issue with the amount of spit coming out of the man, who was not wearing a mask throughout the encounter.

“yeah no, it’s the spit flying out of his mouth,” one viewer noted, adding a wide-eyed emoji.

“He’s spitting his germs all over the place,” a commenter asserted.

Some also pointed out the man’s choice of words.

“Doesn’t this guy’s blatant cultural appropriation bug anyone else?” one person asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Clark and United Airlines for comment.

