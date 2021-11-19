‘My date tmrw and do not laugh’: Man accidentally sends sh*t-talking message to Hinge date instead of friend

Almost immediately after confirming a date with a Hinge match, a woman on TikTok got a text back from the guy referring to her as “blah”—the text was apparently meant to go to his friend.

Meag made a viral TikTok with a screenshot of the text conversation. She and Danny had just confirmed the time and place of their date. It seems Meag wanted to meet in a public location, and he made a “joke” about proving “that I’m not going to murder you I guess.”

Then, Meag got an unexpected message back. It’s a screenshot of her Hinge profile and a message seemingly meant for Danny’s friend, not her.

“My date tmrw and do not laugh. She’s nice and got jokes but defiantly blah,” Danny texted.

In the TikTok, Meag looks a bit flabbergasted as she sings along to the background music, “abcdefu” by GAYLE, a fitting mood for the occasion.

“A-B-C-D-E, F-U, And your mom and your sister and your job, And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art.”

The TikTok got more than 6 million views within a day.

Meag tagged Hinge’s TikTok account in the caption asking, “@Hinge where is my refund,” but it doesn’t seem that anyone from the dating app replied.

In a comment, Meag said there “is no juicy part 2.” She said she texted him the next day and told him “yeah I’m gonna have to pass,” and he left her on read after that.

People in the comments were highly confused by the guy’s behavior, pointing out that Meag is “pretty and conventially attractive.” They also came down on the guy’s lack of spelling skills and douchebag behavior.

“You’re literally pretty? What was his point here?” one commenter said.

“Send him a screenshot of it and say ‘my date tomorrow. Don’t laugh, he spells definitely ‘defiantly’ but says he won’t murder me,” another suggested.

“What a turd. You’re gorgeous and he just saved you so much time,” another pointed out.

Others had a theory that Danny did it on purpose “so he’ll be in a ‘power position'” if they were still to meet up.

“I feel like he did this on purpose as a power move he probably got from a misogynistic podcast or something lmao. You’re pretty!” one said.

Meag seems to be in decent spirits after the incident, even changing her TikTok bio to “defiantly blah.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Meag via TikTok comment.

