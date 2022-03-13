‘This sh*t done got higher than a m*therf*cker’: TikToker’s video on KFC prices goes viral

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) might be finger-licking good, but one TikTok user says it’s really freakin’ expensive, too.

A video posted by Don C (@eyedealistic.don), shows the prices of his local KFC, and he’s not impressed.

“I know I ain’t tweakin,” he says in the TikTok video showing the drive-thru menu. “But this shit done got higher than a motherfucker.”

“$57 for a 16 piece and 8 biscuits,” he reads aloud. “I’m taking my bitch out to dinner, bro.”

The video has garnered over 220,000 views in two days.

“What’s that noise? Oh, that’s me getting my pots and pans out the drawer,” one commenter joked about forgoing the fast-food experience and cooking at home.

“Bro KFC is more expensive than Cheesecake Factory,” another person added.

Many pointed out that he could get cheaper prices elsewhere.

“KFC is the biggest ripp off…. meanwhile a whole rotisserie chicken 4.99 at Costco,” one user wrote.

“Well Wendy’s still has their 4 for $4,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @eyedealistic.don via Instagram message and KFC through an online request form for comment.

