‘I got a call my mom had a heart attack’: ‘Karen’ traps TikToker in parking lot after she accidentally ran red light

A Karen barricaded a woman, her brother, and husband into a parking lot while she waited for cops to arrive for a minor traffic incident that she witnessed. The woman also says she had just received a phone call saying her mother had a heart attack, and was driving quickly to get to where she needed to be.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, was posted by the driver @pinkhotwheels.cricket and now has over 683,000 views.

It starts with the TikToker, her husband, and brother standing outside of their cars in a parking lot and explaining that the woman has trapped them in. They say the Karen won’t leave until the cops that she called have arrived.

In a follow-up TikTok, the driver explains that she was in the middle of an intersection when she got a call on her car Bluetooth saying her mother had a heart attack. By the time she was aware again of her surroundings, she realized she was in the intersection and driving a stick shift, so she proceeded to complete the turn even though it was on a red light.

She pulled into a parking lot to meet her husband and brother who already knew about the heart attack and were waiting for her. Then, a woman from the intersection pulled into the parking lot and barricaded them in to wait for the cops she called to arrive so she could report the woman for “breaking the law” so she would “go to jail.”

The TikToker says she explained the situation about her mother to the Karen and apologized, but says that the woman did not want an apology and instead wanted her to get a ticket.

In the original TikTok, the Karen in question can be seen standing outside of her car with a man in the driver’s seat. She yells about suing the woman for videotaping.

The cops then arrive and talk to the Karen who called them. The TikToker starts to cry and hyperventilate while continuing to talk about her mother’s health with her husband and brother, asking them to check in with other family members.

The cops come over to get a statement and see what happened from the TikToker’s perspective. She explains the traffic incident while in tears and the video cuts off.

Many people took to the woman’s defense in the comments, saying that if no one was harmed by her running a red light, there was no reason for the other driver to call the police and make such a scene.

“Does she not have any better way to spend her time?!? This kind of stuff happens all the time in traffic, I’ve never seen anyone be as crazy as that,” wrote @luna_lake_.

“How crazy is [that] woman?! Stopping you because you ran a red light for an emergency?! Did she think she did a good deed for [doing] that?!” said @dc_fan_and_artist.

“Omg that lady has some nerve. You have an emergency and need to be with your mom. I’m so sorry you going through this bs. Hope your mom is ok. Prayers,” commented @lunamoon_halloween.

The TikToker said in the comments that no tickets were issued by the police.

Other TikTokers noticed the man with the Karen seemed to be extremely embarrassed by the situation.

“Whoever is in the driver’s seat is embarrassed AF. Yikes,” said @thewolfegirl.

“Her man looks like he’s dying inside.. She’d rather be a ‘right fighter’ than be a good person 😡😡😡,” wrote @ladykatzy.

“Sometimes I wish Karen’s husbands would just drive away without them,” commented @asnd0ll.

Most people were mainly concerned for the TikToker and the well-being of her mother. She confirmed in the comments that her mom is now in stable condition.

“Hearing the pain through her crying dealing with this while concerned about her mom is making me cry! Praying for your mom!” said @kimberlywalker52.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via comment section.

