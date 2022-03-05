‘They are refusing to serve her so she refuses to move’: Karen holds up Taco Bell drive-thru line in viral TikTok

A TikToker showed viewers an apparent “Karen” at Taco Bell that was holding up the drive-thru line after she was allegedly rude to the employees.

In the video, posted by Teshara (@shara2star3), a passenger is seen relaying the details of what’s going on from inside a car. The person recording the video shows a Taco Bell employee talking with customers in the drive-thru line.

“This Karen at the front of the line cussed [the Taco Bell employees] out and they are refusing to serve her so she refuses to move,” the passenger narrates.

One of the drivers from the line is seen getting out of his car, allegedly to tell the lady to move. The video ends with the police showing up to the fast-food restaurant.

The caption of the TikTok indicates that the incident “only took an hour” to resolve. The Karen allegedly moved out of the way and the TikToker was finally able to get her food. They recorded the interaction between the Karen and the police, where the Karen can be seen crying. The video received over 260,000 views.

The comments section commended the Taco Bell worker for handling the situation well.

“The employee hustling so he doesn’t have to witness if the other customer starts swinging,” one person wrote.

“Love when employees stand up for themselves and refuse to serve rude people,” someone else said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Taco Bell via their media contact for comment.

