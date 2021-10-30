‘You’re gonna get charged with assault’: Karen harasses delivery man over his parking, throws his phone in viral TikTok

A video of a woman preventing a man from leaving a parking lot, harassing him, and seemingly throwing his phone because he was recording the incident has gained 6.1 million views since being posted to TikTok on Oct. 20.

Posted by TikToker @daddylalagone, the video shows a woman using her knee to keep him from closing the car door in her face as she tries to talk with him. The incident appears to have taken place at an undisclosed pharmacy in Canada.

In a follow-up video, he gives additional context for what people saw. He works delivering prescriptions for a pharmacy, and the Karen had been confronting him over parking near the entrance to pick up deliveries, before following him through the building and ambushing him as he leaves the store.

“I’m so naive at this point I just let her know I do the deliveries for the pharmacy here, I’m going to be in and out,” he says in the video. “The pharmacy’s asked me to park here. But if you want to call bylaw or try to get me a ticket go for it, but again, I’m gonna be in and out before you even get connected to someone so really, there’s no problem.”

He says in the video that she followed him to the pharmacy counter and back out toward the entrance. He pretended to receive a phone call and pulled off to a side of the pharmacy, and the Karen was forced to walk around him. She then walked out of the store and waited in her car for him to come out. Once he got to his car, she approached him again.

In the moment, he said his only thought was to secure the medications he was to deliver in his car, unsure of what the woman wanted.

“The only thing I can think at this point is, ‘I need to secure the medication,’ so I quickly get to my car, I open the drivers side door, and I put the medication in my passenger seat, and that’s basically when I turned around to her,” he said.

He goes on to say that he videotaped the interaction because the woman had “singled him out,” accusing her of bullying him because he looks younger.

“She thought, ‘oh, this kid’s going to kind of do whatever I say,’ that’s obviously not the case, I was not going to do that, and the cops are on my side but at the end of the day, in an interaction like that, you need to videotape it,” he said. “Because if I would’ve just driven away or hurt her knee, 100% I would have been in trouble.”

In a third part to the series, the TikToker said that after he finished filming the very first video, police arrived, arrested, and charged her, although he did not state what the charges were. He also clarified that he was not parked in a handicap spot, as he would have also gotten a parking ticket in that scenario.

@daddylalagone Part 3 of the wild Karen saga ; Doing my best to answer all of your questions #foryou #wildkaren #positivity #nohandicapparking Also THANK YOU GUYS ; The more the numbers go up on the video of the more I think there’s a chance that someone this lady knows or her herself gets to see it so keep it up guys ; thank you ♬ original sound – Daddylalagone

He said that two years previously, he had been a manager at a cell phone store that got robbed at gunpoint, and that the Karen’s knee blocking his door took him back to that situation.

“All I could think was that I’ve been in this situation before and I don’t want to be in it again,” he said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Daddylalagone via TikTok for comment.

