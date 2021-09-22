‘This has already been used. It’s no longer good’: Karen allegedly calls Sephora worker a ‘b*tch’ after she refuses to give her used coupon

A Sephora worker behind a cash register filmed herself interacting with a customer who wanted an even bigger discount on a product that was already on sale.

The employee who filmed the video, which garnered over 197,000 views since being posted on Sept. 21, appears to work at a Sephora situated inside JCPenney.

Overlay text reads: “This lady came in and demanded that I make the Marc Jacobs eyeliners 75% off.”

The overlay text notes the eyeliners were already 40% off. After the worker declines to give the woman an extra discount, the customer seems to get irritated.

“Can I get $15 off?” the Karen says while off-camera. The TikToker lets the woman know that she would need a Sephora coupon to get a discount. The woman tries to get the worker to use already-used coupons that are on the check-out counter. The worker tells her she cannot use an already-used coupon and would possibly need to sign up for Sephora newsletters to receive an incentive.

The woman’s voice gradually gets more annoyed with the worker as she tells the employee that she doesn’t have a coupon, once again asking her to use the used coupons. The worker again declines. “This has already been used. It’s no longer good,” she says.

The woman eventually backs down and decides to walk out without her eyeliner. The TikToker claims that as the woman was walking out, she called the Sephora employee a “bitch.”

In the comments section, viewers are praising the Sephora employee’s patience in handling a difficult customer. “Your patience is immaculate,” one person wrote with a laughing emoji. “I would’ve snapped.”

The creator responded to the comment, saying, “The look I had on my face was me trying to calm down so I don’t lose my job.”

People are also giving the worker advice on how to handle such situations because they said that she seemed nervous. “The minute you said ‘um’ you lost her. Always be cool and confident in any answer,” one suggested.

Today’s top stories