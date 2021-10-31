‘Who knows what she’s gonna say?’: Karen refuses to move car for truck driver, complains to his company in viral TikTok

A viral video of a woman blocking a truck driver from moving and calling his company in an apparent attempt to make trouble for him has garnered over 5 million views on TikTok since being posted Thursday.

In the video posted by @fatwhiteguyy, the driver of a large flat bed says that he tried to turn onto a street, where he got stuck due to its narrowness. As he is trying to back out of the street, a Karen in a red pickup truck parks herself in such a way that he cannot continue pulling out of the street. The incident occurred in Portland, Oregon.

“This is what I’m dealing with, I tried to turn down a road, I got cars backed up,” he says. “This lady won’t move her truck and back her truck up so I can leave. She got a picture of my company name, who knows what she’s going to say. Luckily I have good citizens who are trying to help me here.”

Some viewers came to the flatbed driver’s defense in the comment section.

“It’s funny all the people saying the semi is in the wrong,” a commenter wrote. “You people have no clue how to drive and be courteous of others. A semi needs room.”

Still, others had their complaints about large trucks on small roads.

“People are tired of big trucks going down roads they are not supposed to go down and tearing them up,” one said.

Another commenter who said he formerly hauled large RVs wrote that he’d had similar experiences with folks who don’t understand the need for wide turns.

“I used to haul big RV trailers as one of my jobs for an RV shop and people just don’t understand we need big turns,” he wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @fatwhiteguyy regarding his video.

