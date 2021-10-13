As part of an ongoing text saga involving a rude Hinge match, TikToker @kristenbeatty24 revealed what appeared to be date’s breaking point: the term “dog mom.”

The TikToker’s series, titled “Maybe: Brad” in reference to the iPhone feature that alerts people to an unsaved contact’s possible name, tells the tale of her relationship with a Hinge match who was set off by the idea of pet owners comparing themselves to parents. Captioned, “Maybe: Brad kept going,” the third video is the most popular of the four-part series with over 931,000 views and 137,500 likes since posting Tuesday.

The TikToker explains in the video how she met a guy on Hinge who turned out to live in the same apartment complex as her. After they went out a couple times, she tried to talk to him about National Dog Mom Day.

“He went off. He was not having it,” she says in the video.

In a previous TikTok, she put more screenshots from “Brad” in which he said, “I admire real moms.” He also argued parenting children is more rewarding than raising a pet.

“Apparently, that’s what’s wrong with the world today,” the TikToker continues in the third video, later adding, “And then he said ‘Bye,’ and continued the conversation just to tell me that I’m wrong.”

At this point, the TikToker pulls out text receipts of their conversation. The receipts shows the man sending a barrage of angry text messages over her use of the word “dog mom,” and the TikToker trying to end the relationship and conversation.

“Seriously, why dog mom?” asks her date.

The TikToker tries to close the conversation again.

“Liberal individuals have the tendency to consider animals as human,” the match continues anyway. “So when they have a pet they consider themselves a parent of that animal. Whereas conservatives and those who are moderate like myself do not have that kind of mentality,” says her date.

The final installment explains how the TikToker’s now-former date continued to text her for days after telling her “she’s what’s wrong with society,” to which she stopped responding.

Most of the comments on the dog mom video make fun of her date’s overreaction.

“Her: So my dog… Him: DANG WHY SO POLITICAL,” @megatron758 says.

“Did you say you met him on Hinge or Un-hinged?” @tbonemcd says.

Folks across the political spectrum assured they also treat their animals like family and found it odd that the Hinge match believed that was a political idea.

“This is the most bipartisan comment section,” @onedankmom joked.

Others expressed concern for her safety, since they live in the same building.

“That level of rage over nothing is terrifying considering he’s in your apartment complex,” says @marymcreynolds.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kristenbeatty24 for comment.

