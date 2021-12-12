‘Men will literally respect imaginary men more than real living women’: TikToker uses fake hickeys to keep gym creeps away

After getting unsolicited advice from men at the gym, a TikToker figured out a clever way to get them to stop.

TikToker @blackmarketbagelsociety0 posted a video with the simple hack. Those who want to ward off creeps can give themselves a fake hickey using makeup.

“Life hack- no man has tried to correct my form since smearing brown eyeshadow on my neck like hickeys,” @blackmarketbagelsociety0 said in the video.

The TikToker shows two dark marks on the side of their neck that look very hickey-like.

A commenter summed up the solution nicely. “Misogynistic problems require misogynistic solutions,” they wrote.

At the end of the TikTok, @blackmarketbagelsociety0 looks triumphantly at the camera and shows that there are no men in their radius. The video has more than 1.6 million views on the app.

“Guess my form is just better this week also shout out to my team mate for this idea,” @blackmarketbagelsociety0 wrote in the caption.

People in the comments section called @blackmarketbagelsociety0 “iconic” for the tip, but lamented that they had to use a trick to get men to respect them while trying to workout.

“It’s weird that the same people who notice the hickeys are the same people who don’t notice that you wear headphones and don’t want/need their ‘help’,” another person said.

“1. That’s hella creative, 2. I absolutely with all my heart hate that you had to go to that length to get men to not give unsolicited advice,” a commenter added.

“Men will literally respect imaginary men more than real living women,” a person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @blackmarketbagelsociety0 via TikTok comment.

