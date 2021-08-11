In a TikTok, a Dunkin Donuts employee is seen throwing a drink at a customer.

Video: Dunkin’ worker throws drink at customer with autistic daughter

The TikToker wrote that her daughter was 'stimming pretty bad after the drink was thrown.'

In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 10, a Dunkin’ employee is seen throwing her drink at a customer.

“They can fire me,” says the employee after Aliyya Sakina Sadberry, who posted the TikTok threatens to call the corporate office for Dunkin’. “I don’t care who you are.” She then throws the drink at Sadberry. Sadberry claims the drink was also thrown on her daughter, who has autism and is 8 years old.

It isn’t clear in the TikTok what started the altercation.

#dunkin #dunkindonuts #dunkindonutsrandolph #dunkindonutsheadquarters #assultedbyrmployee #autism #assultedmyautisticchild #stayedcalm #proudofmyself

♬ original sound – Aliyya Sakina Sadberry

“Are you fucking serious?” says Sadberry. The video states that the incident happened in Randolph, Massachusetts.

In a followup video, Sadberry wrote that her daughter, Lily, was “stimming pretty bad after the drink was thrown.”

Stimming is self-stimulatory behavior, such as rocking back and forth, jumping up and down, pacing, rubbing or scratching one’s own skin, and other types of repetitive movements.

“You messed with the wrong one,” says Sadberry in her followup video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sadberry and Dunkin’.

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

