Video: Dunkin’ worker throws drink at customer with autistic daughter

In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 10, a Dunkin’ employee is seen throwing her drink at a customer.
“They can fire me,” says the employee after Aliyya Sakina Sadberry, who posted the TikTok threatens to call the corporate office for Dunkin’. “I don’t care who you are.” She then throws the drink at Sadberry. Sadberry claims the drink was also thrown on her daughter, who has autism and is 8 years old.
It isn’t clear in the TikTok what started the altercation.
“Are you fucking serious?” says Sadberry. The video states that the incident happened in Randolph, Massachusetts.
In a followup video, Sadberry wrote that her daughter, Lily, was “stimming pretty bad after the drink was thrown.”
Stimming is self-stimulatory behavior, such as rocking back and forth, jumping up and down, pacing, rubbing or scratching one’s own skin, and other types of repetitive movements.
“You messed with the wrong one,” says Sadberry in her followup video.
The Daily Dot has reached out to Sadberry and Dunkin’.
